How to Use WhatsApp Messenger on PC and MAC

WhatsApp is a popular cross messaging system for smartphone users which allows to send messages, pictures and videos to the contacts through data plan without spending any additional money for SMS. The app also allows to create separate groups for your friends and family then share data with them.
This application is available for Android, iPhone, Blackberry, Windows Phones and Symbian (Nokia) devices. But Many people are wondering whether is it possible to access WhatsApp Messenger o0n PC or MAC? The simple answer is yes. You can be able to use WhatsApp application from your system by installing a software called BlueStacks App Player. This software acts as an emulator and lets you run any Android app in full screen on Mac and Windows PCs.
You can use this app on Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 Surface Pro and Apple MAC systems. You can run not only just WhatsApp Messenger but also Angry Birds Space, Fruit Ninja, Instagram and 100s of other apps on the BlueStacks App Player.
Remember that WhatsApp can only be installed on one device per phone number. So you required 2 different phone numbers for both devices. You can even use a land line number for this method because we will be using the Call me option to verify the account. If you want to use same number for both phone and PC then you will be asked to reverify the device every time you switch the devices.
Step by Step Guide to Install WhatsApp Messenger on PC or MAC
Here is a step by step guide to install the BlueStacks application and Use WhatsApp from Your PC or MAC.
Download and install the app from following link – www.bluestacks.com
After the installation open the application. You will get a screen like below.
Now there are two options which you can use to download the apps to your PC; one is to Sync with your Android device and other is to manually install the app. In both cases you will be asked for a one time account setup to Enable the AppStore. It’s very much same as the steps from the phone. So just proceed the steps and add your account.
Now follow the steps below to add the WhatsApp Messenger application manually.
- Click on the search icon at the right side top
- Put ‘WhatsApp‘ in the search column and click on Find
- Number of applications related to WA will appear. Click on Install next to ‘WhatsApp Messenger‘. Then it will ask for an app store to choose from, select anyone from the list and the app will starts downloading.
- Once the application is successfully installed, Go to My Apps and click on WhatsApp
- You will be asked for the country and phone number. Enter both and confirm the details.
- In the next screen you have to enter the six digits code to activate your phone number. The application will fail to send the SMS so you have to use the ‘Call me‘ option.
- After receiving the call on your phone, enter the 6-digits code and complete the verification.
- Now you will be able to create the account and add contacts or sync them with WhatsApp on PC.
That’s it, now you will be able to send and receive messages through WhatsApp Messenger on your PC. This can be considered as the best way to send a message to cell phones from your PC but the drawback is other person also have the app installed on their phone.
If you face any issues during the installation or configuration share it with us in the comments section.
Comments
Rob Bruce says
Thanks instructions were clear and helpful. So now able to communicate from my iMac to a friends phone. Is there any way that I can attach photos form my imac library to whatsapp messages? Can’t work out how to do this. Any suggestions would be most appreciated.
Thanks
Rob
Ong says
It shows BlueStacks installation failed, Failed to install BlueStacks. Win7 64 bits
Luis says
same here run time data error . 2
libral chi lawrence says
I have installed whatsapp to my computer using bluestacks, I have also syn my fb account yet i still dont see any of my contacts in there ..please i need you to enlighten on how to go about it.
Shubham Gupta says
Sir
i want to know that can we use it if we don’t have an android device !
example- I don’t have an android device but have laptop and pc..
I have non-android mobile phone so it can be used for activation but is it necessary to have android device to connect to bluestacks and sync it !
venk says
hy buddy , installation is relly superv ..Done . bt i have a problm lyk i could’nt share any fotos in my pc throug whats up , even i cant fix my dp , only i can able to see is what are all the things tat already shared by ma frnds , how to use images or videos in my laptop in wp …. check tis out .. rly me soon ….
rr says
theres no whatsapp messenger on the blue stack that i downloaded,
y is that?
Shadreck Mabvuka says
Its cool. Thanks for the tip.
bjameel says
Installed Bluestacks and WhatsApp, but when i verified my number. My phone was unverified. So it works only on one instant.
achu says
sir i want to use my same phone whatsapp account on pc can i use it
Jose says
You cannot use the same number simultaneously.
Kishor kumar says
Sir Plz gv me a solution … how can i use pc data of pics nd songs on Pc while using watsapp on pc….. bcoz its not show Like i used on my andoried phone
Mike says
each time i try installing bluestack, it keep saying, “need windows vista 7, and i use windows vista, so i dont know whats wrong
Freed says
Unfortunately we can’t use same account for both our phone and PC/Mac. I successfully installed Whatsapp on Mac and automatically my phone access to Whatsapp is revoked and need to be reverified.
Bahadir says
Hello,
I tried the program on Windows, unfortunately does not work. I have mailed BlueStacks about the problem, but they did not respond…
Tristan says
I tried this trick on my phone using Switchme so at least on both profiles I have the same mac number on the phone. After a couple of tries it finally worked, but not by activating with a code. I set up in 1 profile the whatsapp account and made a titaniumback of it. Then switched to the other and restored the whatsapp and I can switch between the profiles without it asking for re-verification. So perhaps this will work for others as well. I only receive new messages on the profile I open first. So hopefully it will receive the messages on both devices onces they are both online.
Tristan says
Wrong forum, message doesn’t apply here..
Kris says
Hi. I’m trying to download apps but nothing loads on my BlueStack search bar… nothing at all. :/
Sara MG says
Hello, I’m trying to fill out the “One Time Setup” but it’ll freeze after I put my e-mail and my password.. basically, it won’t go through.
Help?
Lukog says
whatsapp not downloading…cant use this app for whatsapp installation.sorry wasted time!!!
Sid says
Dear Jose,
The whatsapp has been installed, 6 digit code and call was received as well.
However thereafter the Contacts section says – No Contacts whereas my Nokia N72 has lots of contacts and some of them use whatsapp as well.
Nokia N72 is on Symbian OS is that the reason.
Please clarify.
Sid
Tony says
It worked perfectly. The only issue I have is that I can’t see any contacts. But if other person starts a conversation in his/her phone using my contact card with my home phone number I receive the message in my PC and can write back. How can I sync my contacts in my PC’s Whatsapp with my Google-gmail account? Thanks!
santhosh says
app is installed.The only problem is : it shows no contacts. I synced my contacts but still i cant c the contacts. what do i do ?
Don says
When I make the search for WhatsApp, it does not find it?
samispot says
i have a problem running bluestack on my windows8
Jeet Banerjee says
Sir, your feeds on installing whatsapp on pc has really helped me. but i have encountered a problem. the institution in which i study has blocked all social networking sites like facebook, twitter or skype, to such an extent that we can’t even use ultrasurf or any other proxy softwares or websites to access. hence i am having a problem in feeding contacts into my whatsapp account. i request you to kindly tell me a way out of this problem.
An Awesome Person says
Don’t use it at the institution, duh.
So says
The landline phone number has been rejected (“is not a valid mobile number in your country, -in this case The Netherlands-) So I didn’t even get the chance to have me called on this number for verification. This was via Bluestack and Manymo. Any other idea to get whatsapp on a Macbook?
So says
Any other idea to get whatsapp on a Macbook? With a -landline- phone number! 🙂
Himanshu Chavda says
Sir, i hv tried many times but i cant find whatsapp messanger on bluestack while finding… what to do?? plz reply …
prvn says
Activity App Finder(in appication appfinder) is not responding!!!this msg is displaying after clicking INSTALL
Jeet Banerjee says
Sir, could you please explain the process of uploading and downloading pics/videos/documents for sharing in whatsapp… also could you please instruct how to get the whatsapp on bluestacks to read pics/videos/documents from the computer memory and to change profie pics…
Abdulmusawwir says
Messages don’t get delivered…
They show as sent, but when you check the recipient mobile they are not delivered
Rahul says
Hi
i successfully installed whats app ,but i don’t know how to search or add friend on whats app /
plzz help me to find this.
Ritesh says
whatsapp has downloaded but i am unable to see the gallery where the pictures are saved through whatsapp and i can’t attach any picture because i don’t know where the gallery is? please help me
Kevin Tom says
Install Dropbox and add media filse to bluestack media folder. I’m using like that. Works fine.
Ritesh says
Sir, could you please explain the process of uploading and downloading pics/videos/documents for sharing in whatsapp… also could you please instruct how to get the whatsapp on bluestacks to read pics/videos/documents from the computer memory and to change profie pics…
shakti mishra says
why the hell it requires a minimum of 2gb physical memory!!!
Krishna says
Hi,
I successfully installed WhatsApp on my MacBook , but i don’t know how to add friends and how to send messages to them.Please help me how to do this?
Thank You.
Regards
Krishna
Chetan says
hi,
My pc is using windows xp sp3 os & 1 gb of ram pls. guide me how to install bluestacks
shreya says
sir, ytime use my net for any purpose i am available for whatsapp chat..tell me something so that i use my net and do not show online on whatsapp..it would really kind of you
thank you,
shreya
Tom says
You can’t use whatsapp on 2 or more devices at the same time. So, because of that, this is pretty useless.
Dolon says
THank you ! Whats app messenger working perfectly on my mac !
san says
When I make the search for WhatsApp, it does not find it?
lee says
installed bluestacks but its stuck on loading screen
rohit says
hello…..ive download bluestacks and while installing it is giving me an error:1316!!……please help
Srigesh sridharan says
sir i was to able to install the bluestack app on my pc…its showin installation failed…can you please help me??
andromint says
Re-download the software and install it again.
vinod says
can i run bluestacks on my pc with 1.73 Ghz processor and 4 gb ram without graphic card??
vinod says
can i run bluestacks on my pc with 1.73 Ghz processor and 4 gb ram without graphic card??
i hve tried once., but., the bluestacks sofware often crashes on my pc., so can anyone help me with this problm?
Ravi kumar says
I am facing problem while installing, please explain,
“Error 25000, bluestacks currently doesn’t recognize your graphics card, it is possible your graphic drivers may need to be updated.please update them and try installing again.
abhishek says
i have installed it but it is telling for installation recipe what can i do for this?