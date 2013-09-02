People often use their mobile data connection to access the internet on their PCs in earlier days. But in now-a-days most of us have high-speed internet at home and these internet plans are much cheaper than the mobile data plans. And the Speed of the mobile connection will be much slower when compared to PC internet and you will be having issues to download big files through the mobile.
So what about considering to share the PC internet connection with your Android device via the USB cable? In this article I will be sharing a method to do the same which is based on the concept called “Reverse Tethering”. This method doesn’t require a WiFi or a 3G plan, but requires a rooted Android device to work.
Prerequisites
- Rooted Android smartphone or tablet
- A Windows system with Internet connection
Things to Do
- Enable the USB debugging on your android device
- USB drivers for your system must be installed. You can get it from the manufactures website.
- Disable the SuperSU notifications, else you will see constant notifications.
How to Use PC Internet Connection on Android through USB
- Download the Android Reverse Tethering tool from the link. (Link 1/Link 2)
- Connect your Android device through USB cable to your system.
- Extract the downloaded file to a selected location and run the file ‘AndroidTool.exe‘.
- It will automatically detect your device in the ‘Select a device‘ column. If not showing your device, do refresh.
- Select the device and then click on the Connect button. It will connect to your Android device and install the required files.
- On your android screen it will ask for the Superuser request for ‘Usb Tunnel’. Tap the Grant button.
- Once it’s successfully connected, you can start browsing and open apps from your Android directly.
- The consumed data amount will be shown on the Reverse Tethering tool screen.
Watch it in YouTube
Troubleshooting
Most applications will work properly as I have checked with Google Play store, WhatsApp and Twitter, but some may complain that you are not connected to the internet. In such cases follow the below steps to troubleshoot the problem.
- Reboot your device once.
- Close the Android Reverse Tethering tool and Start it again.
- It’s also possible that your Android may not be compatible with the latest version. In such cases download the earlier version 3.2 from here and follow the steps mentioned earlier. It should work then.
Hope this article helped you to learn how to use the PC connection over your android device. If you face any issues during the configuration, let us know through the comments.
Comments
Darwin says
Great article… I might give it a go… as soon as my desktop is up and running…
What I’ve done so far is to use my laptop as a WiFi hotspot… my tab, MX-P300 connects fine… but my phone MX-A100 has issues connecting to the internet…
I’ll try this and see if it’s any better… meanwhile, that’s another article suggestion for you… 🙂
Jayesh says
Very good article. I tried but getting errors.
I am using Huawei phone (Model G610C) with Android versio 4.1.2 and Windows Xp Professional v 2002 service pack 2.
I get the error message “Tethering port not available”. Text messages displayed are as follows:
10-05 16:10:13:593 W/I Tool version : 3.8
10-05 16:10:13:593 W/I adb.exe
10-05 16:10:13:593 W/I aapt.exe
10-05 16:10:13:750 W/I Android Debug Bridge version 1.0.31
10-05 16:10:13:921 W/I Log clear started
Note: log switch A/f f, only log_main and log_events will have logs!
10-05 16:10:14:218 W/I Log Clear Done. Start log
10-05 16:10:16:796 W/I ==> Start android service
10-05 16:10:17:578 W/I Wait service. If nothing happens now, close the program and retry
10-05 16:10:17:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 1
10-05 16:10:18:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 2
10-05 16:10:19:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 3
10-05 16:10:20:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 4
10-05 16:10:21:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 5
10-05 16:10:22:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 6
10-05 16:10:23:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 7
10-05 16:10:24:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 8
10-05 16:10:25:687 W/I waiting android server connection … 9
10-05 16:10:27:015 W/W Tethering port not available
Server List
DNS List
203.94.227.70 (ok)
50.185.0.23 (ok)
192.168.1.20 (ok)[default]
and
In the “Progress Window” I get tick marks upto the step “Check adb port “. Then get cross marks for steps “Prepare connection” & “Adb forward error”.
Kindly help me to solve the problem.
Äjï Prïÿö Wïböwö says
Its Work on Tablet Advan Vandroid E1C !! Thanks
Lenin Bakhra says
Not Working on Samsung Galaxy Star
Koushik King says
Not Working in Cavas 4
Followed ur instruction letter by letter but net wont connect
Nikesh Hegde says
hey Jose, i cant see any ports connected in speed tab in Android reverse Tethering window after my device got connected…..
Help me in this please
this is what debug window shows up
11-29 12:03:11:625 W/I Tool version : 3.2
11-29 12:03:13:843 W/I ==> Start android service
11-29 12:03:14:515 W/I Wait service. If nothing happens now, close the program and retry
11-29 12:03:14:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 1
11-29 12:03:15:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 2
11-29 12:03:16:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 3
11-29 12:03:17:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 4
11-29 12:03:18:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 5
11-29 12:03:19:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 6
11-29 12:03:20:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 7
11-29 12:03:21:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 8
11-29 12:03:22:625 W/I waiting android server connection … 9
11-29 12:03:23:671 W/I Waiting for connection. If nothing happens now, close the program and retry
11-29 12:03:24:468 W/I Check connection 2 ok
11-29 12:03:24:468 W/I Android service status : Host connected
11-29 12:03:24:625 W/D ————————————————————
11-29 12:03:24:625 W/D Android Superuser may ask you to accept rights.
11-29 12:03:24:625 W/D Check your android and accept “Superuser Request” now if needed !!!
11-29 12:03:24:625 W/D If connection stop here and Superuser don’t apears ,you phone or tablet is probably not rooted
11-29 12:03:25:890 W/I interfaces before script startrmnet_smux0(DOWN) 192.168.1.2/24, rmnet0(DOWN), rmnet1(DOWN), rmnet3(DOWN), rmnet2(DOWN), rmnet4(DOWN), rmnet6(DOWN), rmnet5(DOWN), rmnet7(DOWN), dummy0(DOWN), lo(UP) 127.0.0.1/8, sit0(DOWN)
11-29 12:03:26:140 W/I no route
11-29 12:03:33:187 W/I interfaces after script startrmnet_smux0(DOWN) 192.168.1.2/24, rmnet0(DOWN), rmnet1(DOWN), rmnet3(DOWN), rmnet2(DOWN), rmnet4(DOWN), rmnet6(DOWN), rmnet5(DOWN), rmnet7(DOWN), dummy0(DOWN), lo(UP) 127.0.0.1/8, sit0(DOWN)
11-29 12:03:33:343 W/I no route
11-29 12:03:33:343 W/I
11-29 12:03:33:343 W/I Connection done
Server List
DNS List
203.187.217.203 (ok)
203.187.216.146 (ok)[default]
attachment : Screenshot after device is connected that shows no ports no tcp udp and no tunnel connections
Please help Jose !!!!!!!!!!
Nikesh Hegde says
11-29 12:41:08:828 W/I Tool version : 3.2
11-29 12:41:11:484 W/I ==> Start android service
11-29 12:40:50.40 A/I [FXN.ASD]enqueueNotificationInternal: pkg = service.tracetool / callingUid = 10170 / callingPid = 1535 / tag = null / id = 1 / notification = Notification(pri=0 contentView=service.tracetool/0x1090077 vibrate=null sound=null defaults=0x0 flags=0x42 kind=[null])11-29 12:41:12:171 L/I Reverse tethering started. Process id is 1535
11-29 12:40:50.40 A/I SocketService.onStartCommand. Action = TTServiceStart11-29 12:40:50.41 A/I UsbThread1 : thread started
11-29 12:40:50.41 A/I UsbThread1 : Create usb socket
11-29 12:40:50.41 A/I UsbThread1 : usbServerSocket : Waiting for the host to connect
11-29 12:41:12:203 W/I Wait service. If nothing happens now, close the program and retry
11-29 12:40:50.41 A/I TunnelController : thread started
11-29 12:41:12:578 W/I Waiting for connection. If nothing happens now, close the program and retry
11-29 12:40:50.92 A/I UsbThread1 : Host connected11-29 12:41:13:187 W/I Check connection 2 ok
11-29 12:41:13:187 W/I Android service status : Host connected
11-29 12:41:13:328 W/D ————————————————————
11-29 12:41:13:328 W/D Android Superuser may ask you to accept rights.
11-29 12:41:13:328 W/D Check your android and accept “Superuser Request” now if needed !!!
11-29 12:41:13:328 W/D If connection stop here and Superuser don’t apears ,you phone or tablet is probably not rooted
11-29 12:41:14:593 W/I interfaces before script startrmnet_smux0(DOWN) 192.168.1.2/24, rmnet0(DOWN), rmnet1(DOWN), rmnet3(DOWN), rmnet2(DOWN), rmnet4(DOWN), rmnet6(DOWN), rmnet5(DOWN), rmnet7(DOWN), dummy0(DOWN), lo(UP) 127.0.0.1/8, sit0(DOWN)
11-29 12:41:14:750 W/I no route
11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D OnStart script11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D wifi or 3g card adress : “”
11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D Interface to use : “rmnet_smux0”
11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D Old routes adress to disable : “”
11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D default route to restore : “”
11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D adress to use : “192.168.1.2”
11-29 12:40:53.11 A/D nativeUdp : “false”
11-29 12:40:53.12 A/D Create TETHER chain and Clean…
11-29 12:40:53.37 A/D ICMP…11-29 12:40:53.99 A/D busybox ifconfig rmnet_smux0 up11-29 12:40:54.05 A/E Error running command : 11-29 12:40:54.05 A/E /data/data/service.tracetool/app_bin/busybox19 ifconfig rmnet_smux0 up
11-29 12:40:54.05 A/E ifconfig: SIOCSIFFLAGS: No such device
11-29 12:40:54.05 A/D ifconfig rmnet_smux0 192.168.1.2 netmask 255.255.255.0
11-29 12:40:54.13 A/E Error running command : 11-29 12:40:54.13 A/E /data/data/service.tracetool/app_bin/busybox19 ifconfig rmnet_smux0 192.168.1.2 netmask 255.255.255.0
11-29 12:40:54.13 A/E ifconfig: SIOCSIFFLAGS: No such device
11-29 12:40:54.14 A/D no default route to delete
11-29 12:40:54.14 A/D route add default gateway 192.168.1.2 rmnet_smux0
11-29 12:40:54.26 A/E Error running command : 11-29 12:40:54.26 A/E /data/data/service.tracetool/app_bin/busybox19 route add default gateway 192.168.1.2 rmnet_smux0
11-29 12:40:54.26 A/E route: SIOCADDRT: Network is down
11-29 12:40:54.26 A/D setprop dns and ip
11-29 12:40:56.46 A/D redirect all communications to TETHER chain11-29 12:40:57.09 A/D forward tcp to native handler11-29 12:40:58.33 A/D forward udp to redsocks11-29 12:40:59.15 A/D OnStart script done11-29 12:40:59.15 A/I UsbThread1 : runGlobalScriptStart : script GlobalScriptStart done
11-29 12:40:59.15 A/I UsbThread1 : Api.nativeTcpSockets : null
11-29 12:40:59.15 A/I UsbThread1 : Api.nativeUdpSockets : null
11-29 12:40:59.15 A/I UsbThread1 : Api.nativeDnsSockets : null
11-29 12:40:59.38 A/I mainTcpServerLoop()11-29 12:40:59.38 A/V cppMainTcpServerLoop : started
11-29 12:40:59.52 A/I UsbThread1 : runGlobalScriptStart done
11-29 12:41:21:593 W/I interfaces after script startrmnet_smux0(DOWN) 192.168.1.2/24, rmnet0(DOWN), rmnet1(DOWN), rmnet3(DOWN), rmnet2(DOWN), rmnet4(DOWN), rmnet6(DOWN), rmnet5(DOWN), rmnet7(DOWN), dummy0(DOWN), lo(UP) 127.0.0.1/8, sit0(DOWN)
11-29 12:41:21:859 W/I no route
11-29 12:41:21:859 W/I
11-29 12:41:21:859 W/I Connection done
Server List
DNS List
8.8.8.8 (ok)[default]
203.187.217.203 (ok)
203.187.216.146 (ok)
this three commands didnt worked
busybox ifconfig rmnet_smux0 up
ifconfig rmnet_smux0 192.168.1.2 netmask 255.255.255.0
route add default gateway 192.168.1.2 rmnet_smux0
Sneha Sinha says
i m not getting superuser right message on my android device what to do??
Himanshu Patil says
not working in galaxy mini
Rathnakar Reddy says
how to root my device
Uma says
It showing only DNS but not device.
I’m using Micromax Canvas A74(version 4.2.2)
Uma says
It showing DNS but not device even after refreshing it
I’m using Micromax canvas A74(version 4.2.2)
vinay tripathi says
Hey bro……..pc internet sharing via usb…is like a charm …all is working what i have tried. Thanx lot dear…your method is working fine….