SyncMate – Sync your Android with Mac Easily

SyncMate is a wonderful app that simplifies the process of exchanging files between your android smartphone and any mac device. The app works great once it is set up correctly. Here is our take on this interesting app.Movie A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Interface

With an organized and easy-to-view interface, SyncMate allows the user to set up the device in only a few minutes. The application interface has buttons labeled in a structured manner on the right hand side. This enables the user to add a new connection easily. Further, it even supports cloud services like Google and Dropbox to make syncing simpler. If required, the user can make use of free application by installing and configuring it on the device. We tested the app through an android phone. It was quite easy to set up this mobile app and sync both contacts and calendar data between the mobile device and the Mac. Although free application is limited, yet it manages to impress through it features. To get the best out of SyncMate, the user needs to utilize the paid upgrade. The paid version has additional syncing options like media files sync, automatic sync, SMS management and many others.



Uses

SyncMate allows the user to sync the data with a number of devices. It is offered in both Free and Expert editions. While the free version lets the user to sync contact and calendar entries between the supported devices, the expert version allows reading messages from the Android on the computer device. Also, it helps sync various applications easily. The option of Autosync lets the user to set several parameters of automatic sync for the supported device. The user can sync folders between the computer and mounted storage devices easily. The expert edition can also create, delete, search, send and export text messages. It helps convert videos in other formats viz. AVI, MP4, ASF, MPG, 3GP, WMV and audio files into WAV and MP3 prior to syncing them into the devices. The user can sync the data via Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth and even Ethernet, depending on the synced device. The app is compatible with OS x 10.8.5.

Pros

Once SyncMate is set-up and configured, it works wonderfully. If the user has a smartphone along with several other handheld devices that are used regularly, then the app is worth investing in. The user just needs to set up and configure the device, which does not consume much time. SyncMate is all-in-one utility that becomes a blessing for the owner of several devices, which requires syncing at regular intervals.

Cons

SyncMate might turn out to be expensive if the user just has a smartphone and does not require constant syncing with other devices. Before purchasing, the user must thoroughly check out the features it offers and outweigh them with the price of the app.

You can check the SyncMate application here.