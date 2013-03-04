How to Save the WhatsApp Profile Pic of Your Friends

Chances are very less that you are not having WhatsApp installed in your smartphone. WhatsApp allows the users to exchange messages with the people in their contacts and who uses the application.

The App is available for Android, iPhone, BlackBerry, Windows and Nokia phones. The app uses the same internet data plan activated in the phone and users can send the messages to their contacts without paying anything for SMS.

On the other day I was reading a thread in the internet where somebody was asking how to save the profile pic of some of his friends from the Android smartphone. Interestingly many of the replies were saying that it’s not possible as there is no option to Save the pic in the WhatsApp screen.

Even though it’s partially true that WhatsApp does not allow you to download/save the profile pics of your contacts for privacy reasons, but it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to sniff the profile pics of your friends. The fact is that whenever you open a profile pic, it automatically saved to the directory /sdcard/WhatsApp/Profile Pictures in your smartphone.

So the question remain is how to download/save the profile picture. Here is the steps to get the profile pic of your friends from the WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp

Go to the chat screen of that person

Tap on the name

Contact info page will appear

Now click on the picture

A full screen image of the profile picture will appear

Close WhatsApp

Open My files and go to WhatsApp directory and then to Profile Pictures. There you can see the profile pictures you have viewed in WhatsApp! Remember the name of the picture will be the contact number of that particular person.

Now you can share, edit or enlarge the pics as you want.



Edited on 03/05/2013 (WhatsApp Version 2.9.5196)