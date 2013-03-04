AndroMint

How to Save the WhatsApp Profile Pic of Your Friends

Chances are very less that you are not having WhatsApp installed in your smartphone. WhatsApp allows the users to exchange messages with the people in their contacts and who uses the application.

The App is available for Android, iPhone, BlackBerry, Windows and Nokia phones. The app uses the same internet data plan activated in the phone and users can send the messages to their contacts without paying anything for SMS.

On the other day I was reading a thread in the internet where somebody was asking how to save the profile pic of some of his friends from the Android smartphone. Interestingly many of the replies were saying that it’s not possible as there is no option to Save the pic in the WhatsApp screen.

Even though it’s partially true that WhatsApp does not allow you to download/save the profile pics of your contacts for privacy reasons, but it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to sniff the profile pics of your friends. The fact is that whenever you open a profile pic, it automatically saved to the directory /sdcard/WhatsApp/Profile Pictures in your smartphone.

So the question remain is how to download/save the profile picture. Here is the steps to get the profile pic of your friends from the WhatsApp.

  • Open WhatsApp
  • Go to the chat screen of that person
  • Tap on the name

How to Save the WhatsApp Profile Pic of Your Friends

  • Contact info page will appear
  • Now click on the picture

whatsapp_profile_pic_save_1

  • A full screen image of the profile picture will appear

whatsapp_profile_pic_save_2

  • Close WhatsApp
  • Open My files and go to WhatsApp directory and then to Profile Pictures. There you can see the profile pictures you have viewed in WhatsApp! Remember the name of the picture will be the contact number of that particular person.

whatsapp_profile_pic_save_3Now you can share, edit or enlarge the pics as you want.
whatsapp_profile_pic_save_4

whatsapp_friend_profile_pic_save

Was this tip useful? For this kind of android Tips and Tricks like our Facebook page and subscribe to the mailing list. If you face any issues please share it with us in the comments section, we are here to help you.

Edited on 03/05/2013 (WhatsApp Version 2.9.5196)

      • Hey jose its really amazing. …
        it has helped me alot as whenever I liked any body’s profile pic I asked from him or her but now I dont have to demand from them…

  4. i have a sony xperia j… im still trying to figure out how to save someone’s profile pic, thiese steps don’t work for the xperia j

      • I too have a Sony Xperia J and neither I can find where WhatsApp profile pictures are stored.
        I can easily find the WhatsApp directory in the phone’s file system, but there are no pictures in it. Even searching for all the *.jpg and *.jpeg files throughout the whole phone’s file system, the album’s photos are immediately found, but no WhatsApp profile picture is found anywhere.

        • Sorry, ignore my post.
          Connecting the phone to my computer, WhatsApp profile pictures didn’t show up.
          Using the File Manager, I found them!
          Thanks.

  5. This didn’t work for my Nokia Asha 311.. Can you suggest something else? or may be, its not possible…???? 🙁

    • The tip should work for every platform. But first you should find out where your WhatsApp folder is located. You can find it from the File Manager. Once you find the directory location the rest of the steps are same.

  6. i have a nokia x3 02.. i cant find the directory folder, whats app has only one application,nothing else… there are some files stored on my memory card by the name whatsapp but when i open it ,it says unsupported format???

  7. Great trick Jose and very helpful indeed. Let me check it on my Galaxy Grand..hope it works.
    thnx for sharing 🙂

  9. OMG I have been looking for a way to save whatsapp profile pictures for over 3 months and you saved my life! You are a super hero 🙂

    THANKSSS

  11. One profile pic in my contacts on whats app does not enlarge, i fail to understand this as other profile pic enlarge very well. I am using an iphone 4.

  15. It’s not working on the latest version of whatsapp….when I click on profile picture it quits the person profile and directs to whatsapp home screen….I think they’ve disabled this feature owing to some privacy concern……..can u suggest some other way? Thanks

    • These steps mentioned in the article is for android phones. Please read the article and follow the steps.

  23. It doesn’t give me the option to save, edit or share etc. It just has the option to set the picture as…..
    How can I save the picture after going through all those steps???

  24. you can open the pic in the same way as shown above in iphone 4/5 but instead of finding it in the whatsapp directory(which cannot be done) you can take the screen shot by clicking power and home button at once thus saving it. once saved you can use edit n crop to cut the side which appears in the screen shot.

  25. hey i knew that someone used a future on Whatsapp that allowed only the people on his contact list to see his photo .. How can i see the pic if i’m not on his contact list .. Help plz and thx

  34. bro i want to know that ,how to upload videos and photos on whttsapp from laptop
    becoz i m using whttsapp on laptop ….

  35. Actually it helped a ton…. m using Samsung Tab2,,,, and its like not to alll thism just open the photo once in whatsappa and then go to mile manager option as guided and just drag it to bluetooth’s tab and tbe image is saved,,, Actually very helpful tip budy

  43. i followed your steps but it did not work, the pics where in the whatsapp folder but i could not virw them, i had to move them to my pictures folder.

  44. Thanks for the wonderful tip. I can now update the faces to the numbers in my personal contacts. Keep up the awesome sharing 🙂

  46. I have Samsung galaxy ace ,all the steps work except the last.once I have found the pic in my files whatsapp and profile pics ect..when I click on it I don’t have the option to share,delete or save or anything its just the pic..no options

  47. Great tips….. after reading a fewlines, I got what you mean and managed to save in seconds. I use LG device. Great tips Thanks Jose

  54. hi I found the file where the WhatsApp profile pics are saved but it’s not giving me the options to share, delete, copy, move or rename, how do i get to do that?

  57. thank you very much , i came to know how to save the profile pic now And one more request can i see my friends old profile pictures and can be save like this

  58. Hello, the article is very good, but I couldn’t find the folder where the pictures are stored! My Android is a LG Optimus Me P350!

  62. where
    the WhatsApp profile pics are saved but it’s not giving me the options
    to share, delete, copy, move or rename, how do i get to do that?

