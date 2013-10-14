Install CWM Recovery and Root Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 I9200/I9205

Presently, we are seeing many major changes appearing in the Smartphones. I must say there is a lot of difference between earlier smartphones and today’s smartphones – one of the major difference is “Size and Dimension”. Clearly in this era, the prize of the Smartphones is what based on its size and dimension, irrespective of other features in most cases. And, we know that Samsung is the leading manufacturer of Android smartphones. A few months back, Samsung released two slim Android smartphones namely Galaxy Mega 5.8 and Galaxy Mega 6.3. From that, Galaxy Mega 6.3 is quite bigger than Galaxy Mega 5.8, and both the Smartphones looks like a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 features a 6.3 inches SC-LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1.7 GHz Krait Dual-Core CPU with 1.5 GB RAM and runs on Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean. The users who owns this device can easily get the root access to open-up endless possibilities of the Android operating system. Today in this post, we will show you the way to root and install CWM Recovery on Galaxy Mega 6.3. You have to just follow the below tutorial carefully and make sure that you don’t miss any of the steps, otherwise your device may be harmed. The tutorial is divided to section for your convenience; one for the installation of CWM recovery and another one for root Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3.

Disclaimer: Rooting voids your device warranty, however, unroot method is also available. The CWM and rooting method is exclusively for Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 I9200 and I9205 so don’t try it on any other models; you’re warned!



Things to be Done

The device battery must be charged up to 80%.

Ensure that you have enabled the USB debugging to stay away from errors.

You must have Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 USB drivers installed on your PC.

Take a complete backup of your important data. (How to take a full Android backup)

Necessary Files

Download Odin (There are various versions of ODIN’s available on the page to download, choose the version 3.7).

(There are various versions of ODIN’s available on the page to download, choose the version 3.7). CWM Recovery – Download and extract the file.

– Download and extract the file. Super SU – Download and copy this file to your device internal/external memory.

Steps to Install CWM Recovery on Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 I9200/I9205

Step 1: Extract the Odin download and open the file Odin.exe.

Step 2: Switch off your Galaxy Mega 6.3 smartphone.

Step 3: Boot your device into “Downloading Mode” by pressing and holding “Volume Down + Home + Power Button” together for a few seconds and then press the “Volume Up” to enter the specified mode.

Step 4: Without interfering, Connect your device to your Computer with the help of a USB cable. Odin will identify your device and shows the necessary information on the tool.

Step 5: Click on “PDA” and choose the “CWM Recovery” file placed in the extracted folder.

Step 6: Please make sure that F. Reset Time and Auto Reboot options are checked on Odin, stay away from Re-partition box.

Step 7: Click on the “Start” button to begin the flashing process.

Step 8: As soon as the process gets over, “PASS” message will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Disconnect your device and switch off.

Steps to Root Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 I9200 or I9205

Step 10: Now it’s time to root your device, for that reboot your smartphone into the CWM Recovery mode by pressing and holding “Volume Up + Home + Power Button” together for a few seconds.

Step 11: From there, select the option choose “install zip from SD card” and Give a path to SuperSu.zip file, tap “OK”.

Step 12: It will take a few seconds to install the SuperUser app on your device for the root access.

Step 13: Once the process gets over, choose “Reboot Now”.

[alert-note] That’s all guys! Now you the admin of your device so start using it efficiently and use all the extra possible features. If you have any queries or doubts then do ask us using below comments section. [/alert-note]