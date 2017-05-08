Download Odin Latest Version (All Versions for Samsung Devices)

Samsung develops the ODIN flashing tool to help to update firmware for its android users. It is an alternative to the Samsung Kies and is a very handy tool when you want to update your phone. Odin is a free to use software that runs on the windows operating system and the best available option for flashing your firmware. Flashing is term that is a part of the ever growing mobile lingo dictionary. It means updating or modifying your firmware; stored in the flash memory or the ROM of the phone. Before you download odin from the links below we would like explain about bit more about the tool in the article.

How to use this ODIN

You don’t need to be a tech expert to be able to use ODIN. You just need to install this onto your computer system and connect your android device via a USB cord. There aren’t many system requirements for this except that the Samsung USB drivers need to be installed on your PC. This will be done automatically, the first time you connect your phone via the USB cable to your computer. Once this is done, then upgrading your phone firmware is a breeze. You can even install a custom ROM onto your system using ODIN.

There are several options that you can use on ODIN. Some of them are described here.

F.reset time is meant for resetting the flash counter after upgrading the firmware. Auto-reboot is a handy option that reboots your phone automatically after you are done flashing your phone. Other options include LED control, Re-partition and flash control. The file types that ODIN uses are *.bin,*.tar and *.tar.md5.

How to Install ODIN

There are several versions of ODIN available over the net. It is always better to install the latest version; if you are currently using the earlier versions of ODIN; update it now so that you can use the version that has all the previous bugs fixed and that makes the flashing of your phone a much simpler process.

To install ODIN, first you need to download the Zip file from the links given below. Then you need to extract the files from the zip folder. You can save this file anywhere as there is no specific location where you need to save these files.

In the following step you need to connect your device to the computer using USB cable. After that switch off your phone for 30 seconds and then switch it on. Open the ODIN software that you just installed on your system. Once the window opens check the options based on your requirement. Click on ‘auto reboot’ and check ‘PIT’. PIT is another option for downloading files on ODIN, it is Partition Information Table. If you select this option, then the *.pit files that are available in the firmware upgrade can be browsed by you. Then select the .pit file you need to upgrade your firmware. And press Start. Your phone will be upgraded and automatically rebooted, once the process is complete. These steps should help you install and use ODIN with relative ease.

Download Odin Latest Version

ODIN 3.12.3 (Latest updated version available now)

ODIN 3.11.1

ODIN v3.10.7

Download Odin Older Versions

Samsung Odin-v3-09

Samsung Odin v3.06

Samsung Odin v3.04

Samsung Odin3 v1.85

Samsung Odin v1.83

Always go with the latest one, if you are not sure about which version to choose.